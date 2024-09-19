Dengue death toll rises to 4 in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) District Health Authority Rawalpindi has confirmed 4 deaths in the district due to dengue since last month. All the deaths were caused for late reporting to the relevant allied hospitals.

Addressing to a media briefing here on Thursday, Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Rawalpindi confirmed the deaths saying the dengue outbreak has turned into endemic with gradual increase in the district. He appealed the citizens to follow dengue SOPs for the safety of life.

"Covered water tanks, monitor health symptoms to timely report to symptoms and take hygienic measures", he said while highlighting the preventive measures.

Giving details of the four casualties Dr. Asif said that Shayan, a 17 years of age patient was brought in THQ Kahuta on 10th September and was immediately transferred to BBH after being diagnosed as a seriously affected patient.

"However, he reported to the hospital too late to survive", he said.

The CEO further informed that patients, Tahira from Airport Housing Society and Samina from Shakrial were also brought late and couldn't survive in the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi.

The CEO stressed for the strict monitoring and immediate consultations with a registered medical practitioner (RMP) to avoid any untoward situation.

"Get blood examination, if platelet count is found less than 100000 this means you are affected", he said for the general public information.

He termed the recent dengue outbreak an 'endemic' in the district.

Dr. Asif informed that a 300 bed facility was already available in the district's allied hospitals. He appealed to the media and the general public to assist the health authority in spreading dengue information among the masses.

"Educational institutions, mosques and traders must come forward to create massive awareness on dengue preventive measures and treatment ", he said.

Earlier, Dr. Ehsan Ghan, DHO Dengue Control informed that 21000 population of Chak Jalal Din area was reported to be among the most vulnerable, and was being dealt with 21 workers, 2 field hospitals and 2 Clinics on wheels to regularly monitor, diagnose and respond.

Dr. Ehsan underlined the need for exercising self responsibility by the citizens to avert the dangers of the endemic.

It is worth noting that dengue spread is accelerating in Rawalpindi district due to the most favouring weather underway. 57 new cases were recorded in Rawalpindi during the past 24 hours, signaling that dengue is rising. The number of patients under treatment in allied hospitals.

Dr Ehsan while highlighting the strong reasoning of dengue rise said that unusual rains this year had furthered the dengue risk by providing conducive weather conditions to dengue larva growth.