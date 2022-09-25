Dengue diagnostic test kits available in Lady Reading Hospital: Asim

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Spokesperson Muhammad Asim told media men on Sunday said that Dengue diagnostic test kits were available in abundance at Lady Reading Hospital, He while giving a detail about the dengue virus said "Suspected dengue patients are easily tested at LRH emergency.

" Hospital administration has ensured uninterrupted supply of kits, he informed.

A separate ward has been set up for dengue patients at Lady Reading Hospital(LRH), he said.

"Currently, 21 patients are admitted in dengue ward of LRH, no deaths have occurred,"he added.