Dengue Emergency Declared In 6 Hospitals Of Rawalpindi: Sheikh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:47 PM

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday said emergency has been declared in six hospitals including allied hospitals of the garrison city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday said emergency has been declared in six hospitals including allied hospitals of the garrison city.

Talking to media during his visit to Holy Family Hospital, he said special dengue wards have been set up in the hospitals including Rawalpindi Railway Hospital, Red Crescent and Cantonment Hospital due to burgeoning dengue patients day by day.

The minister said the deputy commissioner has been suspended for not taking adequate arrangements for controlling dengue larvae spread.

He said he himself would supervise the anti-dengue arrangements and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

On the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed was briefed that around 3,813 dengue patients have been brought to the allied hospitals out of which 2,862 were tested positive and provided the required treatment and discharged after recovery.

Right now 600 patients are admitted in the allied hospitals.

He said sufficient quantity of medicines are available and best treatment facilities are being provided to the patients admitted in the hospitals.

"All out efforts would be made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi as Rawalpindi is my own city," he added.

Earlier, the minister visited the dengue ward set up in Holy Family Hospital and interacted with dengue-affected patients and inquired about treatment and other facilities being provided to them.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar, MNA Rashid Shafique, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umer and Medical Superintendent of Holy Family Hospital Dr Nasir were also accompanied with the minister.

