Dengue emergency declared to curb increasing dengue cases in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Fighting dengue syndrome has culminated into strict response by the district administration as 'Dengue Emergency' has been formally declared in Rawalpindi. Notification has been issued by the DC/ Administrator District Health Authority, Hassan Waqar Cheema mentioning prevailing challenge of dengue fever.

Claiming six fatalities of dengue patients within one and a half of a month, the dengue has intensely stricken the district affecting 2277 patients in the year.

During the last 24 hours 134 new cases have been diagnosed with dengue fever, furthering the treatment load in hospitals to 268. mobile health units have checked 4109 patients in different areas along with 100% free medicines facilities, says dengue update released on Wednesday.