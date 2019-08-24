UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Emergency Imposed In Twin Cities Of Rawalpindi-Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:54 PM

Dengue emergency imposed in twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad

Dengue emergency has been imposed in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad owing to outbreak of dengue epidemic

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Dengue emergency has been imposed in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad owing to outbreak of dengue epidemic.According to media reports the number of dengue patients has reached alarming proportion surpassing 450 in the twin cities while over 500 dengue patients have been reported in the private hospitals and clinics.

The heads of several departments will be changed if dengue is not contained within 8 to 10 days.The deputy commissioners have directed the management of hospitals to increase dengue wards immediately.Third party report has declared both sides of Nullah Leh and the areas located at confluence of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as dengue affected areas.Dengue epidemic has erupted in twin cities after Eid-ul-Azha.

Under the directives of deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, spray has been stated on emergent basis in affected areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Media

Recent Stories

Is 5G technology bad for our health?

2 minutes ago

More of any physical activity tied to longer life

2 minutes ago

Notification on according status of university to ..

2 minutes ago

Rana Sana Ullah's judicial remand extended for 14 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Test-Launches Submarine-Based Ballistic Mis ..

1 hour ago

Soyuz spacecraft carrying humanoid robot fails to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.