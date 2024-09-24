Dengue endemic, 58 new cases reported in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Dengue patients recorded in the recent year till date reach to 777 after 58 new cases reported during last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

The latest data released by the District Health Authority on Tuesday shows a total of 141 patients are under treatment in allied hospitals across the district with availability of 300 beds facility.

After officially declared 4 fatalities in the district, the health authority has also beefed up the surveillance and monitoring of the affected areas. The recent data reveals that out of 43 new cases, 33 patients were reported from Pothohar peri-urban areas during last 24 hours.

The health officials are focussing on Chak Jalal Din which remains among the most affected parts of the city.

On the other side, Rawalpindi Cantonment board and Municipal Corporation have started spraying and fogging in different areas. The health department is consistently appealing to the citizens to follow dengue SOPs.

During the last 24 hours, the health department has raided many commercial outlets and found SOPs violations. A number of shops were sealed and many others were imposed with financial penalties.