Dengue Fatalities Reach 11 With 141 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Dengue fever has claimed three more lives in Rawalpindi district making a total of 11 deaths so far this year.

The deceased includes Haseeb Iqbal 50, from Rawalpindi Cantt, Nadia Naureen 32, from Taxila and Zakia Bibi 50, from Kalar Syedan. All three recent deaths occurred during the last seven days. The two among three died in two consecutive days in the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to the statistical information released by District Health Authority Rawalpindi here on Wednesday, 141 confirmed cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

The data shows that as many as 836 positive cases were reported during the last seven days with an average of 120 per day in the district.

The report shows total 4427 confirmed cases have been reported since January 2024. However with continued hospital management by the health department, admitted patients in allied hospitals remained under control. Currently 267 patients are being treated in hospitals, much less than the beds capacity of 600 patients.

