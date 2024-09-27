Dengue Fatalities Reach To 5 After One More Death Reported In Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Dengue fatalities in Rawalpindi reach 5 since January this year in Rawalpindi after one more death has been confirmed by the health department on Friday. All five deaths were reported during the August-September time period showing the dengue risk hike.
According to District Health Authority, a female patient Halya Syed Auuon Abbass aged 45 from Dhoke Gujran, Misrial Road died in Benazir Hospital on 22nd September.
The health authority has also issued an intimation of the possibility of further increase in positive cases due to recent rains.
With higher than normal monsoon rains, the temperature is forecasted to remain falling between 16 to 26 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department has issued a dengue outbreak warning for the month of October. According to the MET warning, dengue outbreaks can occur in major cities of the country including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot.
The health authority once again appealed to the citizens to take strict precautionary measures and to cooperate with government agencies.
The updated report issued by the health authority on Friday shows the addition of 65 news cases during the last 24 hours.
