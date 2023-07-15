Dengue: FDA complex cleaned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Complex was cleaned thoroughly to end dengue breading chances here on Thursday.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry supervised the cleaning drive and said that the complex was cleaned in order in connection with the anti-dengue day observance.

He said that dengue was a serious threat and the people should take preventive measures which were imperative for their safety.

He said that all rooftops, water reservoirs, air-coolers, air conditioners, sapling pots were cleaned properly so that chances of dengue breading could be eliminated completely.

Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti and others were also present during cleanliness drive.