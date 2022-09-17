Dengue fever claims five lives in KP, 3,888 victims under treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Saturday said dengue fever had claimed five lives in the province and currently more than 3,888 patients were under treatment, the spokesman said.

In a report issued by the KP Health Department, the highest numbers of patients were reported from district Mardan with 1458 dengue fever cases, 418 patients were registered in Peshawar, 636 in district Khyber, 378 in district Nowshera.

KP Health Department has declared five districts sensitive including Khyber, Mardan, Nowshera, Haripur and Peshawar. The precautionary measures in these districts were accelerated by conducting day and night fumigation drives in all sensitive areas and free-of-charge CBS tests were announced in district Mardan.

The spokesman further said that 'dengue isolation wards' were established in the district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) of above-mentioned districts and more than 10,000 mosquito nets were provided.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan has directed towns' administrators to arrange fog spray and to organize awareness campaigns for the general public to inform them about releasing stuck water from their houses, mosques and schools.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Zubair Khan Niazi supervised the dengue awareness walk in Samar Bagh Tehsil. He, accompanied by concerned officers, met with area people and urged them to take precautionary measures to save maximum people from the fatal disease.