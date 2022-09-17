UrduPoint.com

Dengue Fever Claims Five Lives In KP, 3,888 Victims Under Treatment

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Dengue fever claims five lives in KP, 3,888 victims under treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Saturday said dengue fever had claimed five lives in the province and currently more than 3,888 patients were under treatment, the spokesman said.

In a report issued by the KP Health Department, the highest numbers of patients were reported from district Mardan with 1458 dengue fever cases, 418 patients were registered in Peshawar, 636 in district Khyber, 378 in district Nowshera.

KP Health Department has declared five districts sensitive including Khyber, Mardan, Nowshera, Haripur and Peshawar. The precautionary measures in these districts were accelerated by conducting day and night fumigation drives in all sensitive areas and free-of-charge CBS tests were announced in district Mardan.

The spokesman further said that 'dengue isolation wards' were established in the district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) of above-mentioned districts and more than 10,000 mosquito nets were provided.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan has directed towns' administrators to arrange fog spray and to organize awareness campaigns for the general public to inform them about releasing stuck water from their houses, mosques and schools.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Zubair Khan Niazi supervised the dengue awareness walk in Samar Bagh Tehsil. He, accompanied by concerned officers, met with area people and urged them to take precautionary measures to save maximum people from the fatal disease.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Water Mardan Nowshera Dir Haripur Samar Bagh All From

Recent Stories

PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

38 minutes ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

53 minutes ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.