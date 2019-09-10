UrduPoint.com
Dengue Fever Counters In Hospitals Remained Operational During Ashura

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Dengue fever counters in Hospitals remained operational during Ashura

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The dengue fever counters especially set up for screening of dengue fever patients at the three teaching hospitals remained operational during Ashura.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed to intensify campaign to eliminate the dengue.

Addressing a meeting, he said negligence would not be tolerated at any cost adding that special team has been formed which will focus the affected areas and collect the dengue larva.

He said that officials of all the departments should work together to avert dengue threat from the district.

He directed to ensure fogging in all the areas from where dengue larva is being found or patients are being detected. Hot spots should be brought under scanner as it is important to avert dengue larva" he maintained.

He said that only joint and collective efforts of officials of all the departments must work together to fight with dengue.

He also urged the citizens to play their vital role to control the outbreak of dengue by adopting precautionary measures.

