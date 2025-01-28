Dengue Fever Curable: Dr Ajaz
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Assistant professor Dr. Ajaz Shaikh Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences on Tuesday said that dengue fever was curable and did not spread by touching.
Talking to APP, he said that Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes. It can cause symptoms such as fever, severe joint and muscle pain, rash, and in some cases, haemorrhaging. Talking about the preventive measures he said it include eliminating mosquito breeding sites and using protective clothing and insect repellent. If you suspect dengue, seek medical attention promptly.
To a question, he said that there is no specific treatment to shorten the course of dengue fever.
He said that medications are given to alleviate the signs and symptom.
He said that in this case the bed rest is essential to a speedy recovery and the patient should consume plenty of water, which will help to alleviate the illness
To another question, he suggested that people sleep under mosquito netting or in a room, which has mosquito screens on the windows. Mosquitoes are unlikely to bite in an air-conditioned room and under strong fans. He said that the mosquito coils are also useful to help prevent mosquitoes from entering the room.
He further advised that avoid or reduce outdoor activities during morning and late afternoon because Aedes mosquitoes are daytime feeders.
APP/mwq
