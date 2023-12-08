Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Assistant Professor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Dr. Ajaz Shaikh said on Wednesday that dengue fever was curable and did not spread by touching. Most of the people are rush to hospitals because of panic and fear, he said and added that they should take preventive measures instead of being afraid.

Talking to APP here on Friday he said that Dengue was a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes. It can cause symptoms such as fever, severe joint and muscle pain, rash and in some cases, haemorrhaging. Talking about the preventive measures, he said it include eliminating mosquito breeding sites and using protective clothing and insect repellent. If you suspect dengue, seek medical attention promptly.

To a question, he said that there was no specific treatment to shorten the course of dengue fever.

He said that medications were given to alleviate the signs and symptom.

He said that in this case, the bed rest was essential to a speedy recovery and the patient should consume plenty of water, which would help to alleviate the illness

To another question, he suggested that people sleep under mosquito netting or in a room, which had mosquito screens on the windows. Mosquitoes are unlikely to bite in an air-conditioned room and under strong fans, he said and added that the mosquito coils were also useful to help prevent mosquitoes from entering the room. He further advised to avoid or reduce outdoor activities during morning and late afternoon because Aedes mosquitoes are daytime feeders.

APP/mwq