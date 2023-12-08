Open Menu

Dengue Fever Is Curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Assistant Professor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Dr. Ajaz Shaikh said on Wednesday that dengue fever was curable and did not spread by touching. Most of the people are rush to hospitals because of panic and fear, he said and added that they should take preventive measures instead of being afraid

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Assistant Professor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Dr. Ajaz Shaikh said on Wednesday that dengue fever was curable and did not spread by touching. Most of the people are rush to hospitals because of panic and fear, he said and added that they should take preventive measures instead of being afraid.

Talking to APP here on Friday he said that Dengue was a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes. It can cause symptoms such as fever, severe joint and muscle pain, rash and in some cases, haemorrhaging. Talking about the preventive measures, he said it include eliminating mosquito breeding sites and using protective clothing and insect repellent. If you suspect dengue, seek medical attention promptly.

To a question, he said that there was no specific treatment to shorten the course of dengue fever.

He said that medications were given to alleviate the signs and symptom.

He said that in this case, the bed rest was essential to a speedy recovery and the patient should consume plenty of water, which would help to alleviate the illness

To another question, he suggested that people sleep under mosquito netting or in a room, which had mosquito screens on the windows. Mosquitoes are unlikely to bite in an air-conditioned room and under strong fans, he said and added that the mosquito coils were also useful to help prevent mosquitoes from entering the room. He further advised to avoid or reduce outdoor activities during morning and late afternoon because Aedes mosquitoes are daytime feeders.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Dengue Water From

Recent Stories

HESCO finds 283 connections stealing power in crac ..

HESCO finds 283 connections stealing power in crackdown

4 minutes ago
 LESCO chief reviews O&M (T&G) report on system upg ..

LESCO chief reviews O&M (T&G) report on system upgradation

9 minutes ago
 FDA to accelerate recovery drive

FDA to accelerate recovery drive

10 minutes ago
 CS reviews preparations for general elections

CS reviews preparations for general elections

10 minutes ago
 TV channels bound to establish bureau offices in p ..

TV channels bound to establish bureau offices in provincial capitals: Caretaker ..

10 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia offers 700 scholarships to Pakistani ..

Saudi Arabia offers 700 scholarships to Pakistani students

10 minutes ago
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa ..

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Ashraf Sugar Mills

25 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

31 minutes ago
 Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

31 minutes ago
 29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in ..

29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in Multan from Dec 10

34 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters in 24 hours

34 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Bro ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visi ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan