Dengue fever outbreak persists in Punjab with 168 new cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) As many as 168 new cases were reported in the province on Thursday, said

the health department.

This year, a total of 4,999 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in Punjab.

Lahore leads the tally with 1,953 cases, closely followed by Rawalpindi with 1,404 cases,

Multan with 583, Faisalabad with 226, and Gujranwala with 225 cases.

The situation remains serious with an additional 46 new dengue cases reported in Lahore,

64 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Multan, five in Faisalabad, and 12 in Gujranwala while two cases reported

each from Sheikhupura, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khanewal and Lodharan.

Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Okara, Mandi Bahauddin, Vehari and Bhakkar

each confirmed one new dengue case during the same time frame.

Currently, 129 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab

with 50 of them hospitalized in Lahore alone.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain

clean and dry surroundings as a crucial preventive measure against dengue fever.

For those seeking Dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline

is available through the health department at 1033.