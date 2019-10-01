UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Fever Under Control In Swat: Health Deptt

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:31 PM

Dengue fever under control in Swat: Health Deptt

The district health department Tuesday said due to timely steps taken by the department dengue fever remained under control so far as out of a total 315 patients 292 were discharged from hospitals after necessary first aid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The district health department Tuesday said due to timely steps taken by the department dengue fever remained under control so far as out of a total 315 patients 292 were discharged from hospitals after necessary first aid.

Focal Person of Dengue Cell, health department, Mohiud Din said here that presently 23 patients were under treatment while rest were discharged after recovery, adding as part of precautionary measures the health department deployed surveillance teams across the district and also ensure fumigation at the vulnerable places.

He further said that free medical camps were arranged in far flung areas while in sensitive areas of Mingora 10 medical camps were arranged to provide timely treatment to the masses.

The health department appealed the people to cooperate with the health teams in elimination of dengue mosquito. He also urged media to sensitize the masses over the issue rather creating sensationalism.

Related Topics

Dengue Mingora Media From

Recent Stories

Muslims, Christians will be ousted from India by e ..

8 minutes ago

Indian funding proofs to MQM London surface

8 minutes ago

Twist in judge’s video scandal case: Female judg ..

14 minutes ago

Naeem Bokhari is likely to be appointed as AGP

14 minutes ago

PM to go to China on three-day official visit Isla ..

14 minutes ago

CR-NORINCO marks realization of Power Supply to La ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.