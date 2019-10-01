Dengue fever under control in Swat: Health Deptt

The district health department Tuesday said due to timely steps taken by the department dengue fever remained under control so far as out of a total 315 patients 292 were discharged from hospitals after necessary first aid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The district health department Tuesday said due to timely steps taken by the department dengue fever remained under control so far as out of a total 315 patients 292 were discharged from hospitals after necessary first aid.

Focal Person of Dengue Cell, health department, Mohiud Din said here that presently 23 patients were under treatment while rest were discharged after recovery, adding as part of precautionary measures the health department deployed surveillance teams across the district and also ensure fumigation at the vulnerable places.

He further said that free medical camps were arranged in far flung areas while in sensitive areas of Mingora 10 medical camps were arranged to provide timely treatment to the masses.

The health department appealed the people to cooperate with the health teams in elimination of dengue mosquito. He also urged media to sensitize the masses over the issue rather creating sensationalism.