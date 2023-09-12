Dengue; five KP districts declared high risk zones

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :In the wake of a surge in dengue fever cases, the authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday declared five districts as high-risk zones.

According to the authorities in the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda and Battagram were among the risky zones with regard to dengue fever spread.

The number of people affected with dengue virus has reached to 165 in the province, the health authorities said adding that in Peshawar district 38 cases of dengue virus infection were reported followed by Mardan with 32 cases, Swabi 19 cases, Charsadda 14 cases and Battagram with 12 dengue cases.

Till date, the authorities said the cases of dengue fever have been reported from 20 districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A few cases of dengue in some of the districts including Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Khyber, Tor Ghar and Haripur were also reported in the last couple of days.

The caretaker advisor for health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed stern preventive measures in sensitive districts of the province.