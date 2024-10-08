Open Menu

Dengue Focal Person Pays Surprise Visit To Examine Anti-dengue Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Dengue Focal Person pays surprise visit to examine anti-dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Dengue Focal Person Tahira Aurangzeb on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to different areas to examine ongoing anti-dengue activities in the city.

According to the details she visited Shah Khalid Colony and checked various houses and graveyards along with dengue teams.

She also visited a dispensary, which has been established in the area and expressed her great displeasure at the lack of staff in the dispensary.

She directed the CEO of Health for immediate deployment of the required staff in the dispensary. The focal person for ensuring compliance again visited the said dispensary after some time and reviewed the attendance of the staff.

"The facility of dengue test in the dispensary should be ensured by all means", she directed the health authority.

Later, she also visited to Fatima Clinic in the same locality and expressed extreme indignation after seeing a dengue patient being treated in the clinic.

Taking the quickest action, the focal person immediately called Rescue-1122 and immediately shifted the patient to Holy Family Hospital.

Parliamentarians including Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, Asma Abbassi, and Maher-un-Nisa also accompanied her during the visits.

Related Topics

Dengue Visit Same Family All

Recent Stories

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

2 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

15 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

15 hours ago
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

15 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

15 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

15 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

15 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

15 hours ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan