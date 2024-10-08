Dengue Focal Person Pays Surprise Visit To Examine Anti-dengue Activities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Dengue Focal Person Tahira Aurangzeb on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to different areas to examine ongoing anti-dengue activities in the city.
According to the details she visited Shah Khalid Colony and checked various houses and graveyards along with dengue teams.
She also visited a dispensary, which has been established in the area and expressed her great displeasure at the lack of staff in the dispensary.
She directed the CEO of Health for immediate deployment of the required staff in the dispensary. The focal person for ensuring compliance again visited the said dispensary after some time and reviewed the attendance of the staff.
"The facility of dengue test in the dispensary should be ensured by all means", she directed the health authority.
Later, she also visited to Fatima Clinic in the same locality and expressed extreme indignation after seeing a dengue patient being treated in the clinic.
Taking the quickest action, the focal person immediately called Rescue-1122 and immediately shifted the patient to Holy Family Hospital.
Parliamentarians including Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, Asma Abbassi, and Maher-un-Nisa also accompanied her during the visits.
