Dengue fumigation drive completes in all jails across province: IG Prison

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Prison Masoodur Rehman here on Wednesday said that fumigation drive against dengue mosquito has been completed in all jails across the province.

Talking to media, he said that no single case of dengue has yet been reported from any jail, however spray has been completed to avoid dengue fever.

He said mini laboratories with x-ray facilities are being installed in different jails while new building of Central Jail Peshawar would be inaugurated within a month which would house 2380 prisons.

Masood also said that Technical Vocation Centers have been established in Bannu, Haripur and Mardan jails in which more than 100 prisons are being trained in different categories.

He said Solid Waste System are also being introduced in all to address sanitation and cleanliness problems.