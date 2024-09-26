Open Menu

Dengue Hits Rawalpindi With The Highest 110 Cases In One Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 04:01 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Dengue severely hits Rawalpindi with the year's highest 110 positive cases in one day, making a total of 960 patients reported since January 2024. The one-day count reflects directly proportionate with that of the cases reported from Pothohar Town (Peri Urban), with 54 dengue cases.

District Health Authority Rawalpindi on Thursday released the update dengue statistics which shows a total of 185 patients are under treatment in the allied hospitals. According to the report, 17 patients were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment board areas during the last 24 hours.

The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi has further increased its mobility in its surveillance rendering to maximize public awareness as well as for taking actions against dengue SOP's violations.

CEO Health Authority, Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi himself has bucked up in countering and awareness creating activities. He visited a couple of bus stands and led a dengue awareness campaign at, Pirwadhai. He distributed mosquito repellents among passengers to raise awareness about preventive measures. He also led a car rally in which different vehicles engraved with dengue awareness posters rallied on residential link roads.

In a brief interaction with APP, the Dr. Asif Arbab informed that despite comparatively reduced positive cases in the year 2024, the endemic remained a threat as the majority affected cluster was youth. He once again appealed to the citizens to follow dengue SOPs and to report to hospitals in case of fever symptoms.

