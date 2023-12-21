Open Menu

Dengue In Punjab: Number Of Cases Decreasing

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) As many as 11 new cases of dengue were reported in the province on Thursday.

The latest health department data revealed a total of 15,113 confirmed dengue cases

in Punjab this year.

However, the battle against fever persists with Lahore leading a tally at 6,983 cases

followed by Rawalpindi with 2,654, Gujranwala with 1,590, Multan with 1,457 and Faisalabad

with 914 cases.

Lahore, with an additional seven cases, continues to grapple with the fever and Multan

with new new cases within 24 hours.

Currently, 11 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with three

of them in hospitals of Lahore.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain

clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever.

He also called for cooperation with the health department teams that were working

tirelessly to combat it.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free

helpline is available through the health department at 1033.

