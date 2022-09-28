UrduPoint.com

Dengue Infection During Pregnancy Poses Haemorrhage Risk In Mother, Infant

September 28, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Dengue infection during pregnancy poses a risk of haemorrhage in mother and infant, if it develops near term, said Nishtar Medical Unversity (NMU) Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Imran Rafiq.

He told APP on Wednesday that severe dengue could cause obstetric complication, cesarean delivery, popularly known as C-Section, fetal distress (a sign that baby is not well) and maternal morbidity.

He informed that medical research showed incubation period of dengue fever was 7-10 days, with sudden onset of high fever, severe pain in muscles and joints, headache, and pain in eyes.

The severity of the disease was defined by presence of plasma leakage, haemorrhage or organ involvement. Some patients could face gastrointestinal bleeding (bleeding from stomach or intestine) and nose bleeding, he added.

Patients with controlled 'Type 2' diabetes could develop severe dengue, he said adding that in such type of scenario complete blood count showed Hematocrit drop (heart muscles become thick and inflamed).

Some patients could develop pleural effusion, an abnormal collection of fluid between the thin layers of tissue lining the lung and wall of chest cavity, and abnormal build up of fluids in abdomen (Ascites), he explained.

Some patients may suffer from hepatitis, encephalitis and myocarditis, and If any patient developed acute kidney injury in dengue fever, it usually showed high mortality, the SMO maintained.

Dr Rafiq stated that Dengue virus belonged to the genus Flaviviridae and had four distinct serotypes that could cause infection. Infection with one serotype did not confer immunity from the other, he added.

"Dengue is transmitted primarily from human to human aedes mosquito. According to WHO dengue is endemic in 129 countries, mostly in tropical and subtropical regions.

"It is also estimated that 100-400 million cases of dengue fever occur annually and this surge is associated with climate change, travelling, and urbanisation, he noted.

It is on record that most of dengue cases occurred in Asia and Latin America, he said.

During the first few days of infection, pneumonia, Guillain Barre syndrome, bone marrow failure, encephalitis, hepatitis could occur as complications of this disease, he informed.

There were no specific therapeutic options for the clinical management of dengue, besides supportive care, which included volume replacement and blood products, the SMO said.

He recommended that preventive measures should be encouraged, such as control of mosquito by screening and insect repellents, including long lasting insecticide particularly during early morning and late afternoon exposure.

