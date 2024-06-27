Dengue Larva; 8842 Spots Positive, Says Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Dengue Prevention and Control, District Administration Rawalpindi has released its report containing statistical data of dengue presence during the first half of the current year. The report, issued here on Tuesday shows the increasing trend of presence of dengue larva which requires continued surveillance and response actions.
Over 22 lakh houses were checked out of which 7312 have been detected positive. Report shows that 573000 spots were visited by the dengue eradication teams and found 1530 positive spots.
According to the report, Rawalpindi Municipal area ranks top in the district with the highest 2416 houses detected positive of dengue larva presence, followed by Rawalpindi Cantonment area with 2262 positive cases.
Murree, with comparatively windy and cold weather has shown lowest positive cases with only 160 houses.
Above 760,000 houses and spots were fined while taking punitive actions by the administration.
Dr Sajjad, DCP and Focal Person Dengue Prevention and Control in a brief interaction with APP said that continued surveillance for dengue control was underway to maximize awareness dengue issue among the masses.
He informed that all DDHOs and filed teams have been actively engaged in surveillance and creating general public awareness.
He urged the citizens to follow the guidelines and SOPs devised by the health departments to take preventive measures.
