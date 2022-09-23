UrduPoint.com

Dengue Larva Found In 39 Places In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Khaliqdad Niswana said anti-dengue teams found larva at 39 places, including 23 indoor, three commercial and 13 cemeteries and on highways yesterday

Talking to APP on Friday, he said there was currently a dengue patient in Sargodha who belonged to Lahore.

Anti-dengue teams had carried out activities at 1,144 hotspots in a day while three FIRs had been gotregistered against owners of commercial points over the presence of dengue larvae, he added.

