Dengue larva found in 39 places in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Khaliqdad Niswana said anti-dengue teams found larva at 39 places, including 23 indoor, three commercial and 13 cemeteries and on highways yesterday.

Talking to APP on Friday, he said there was currently a dengue patient in Sargodha who belonged to Lahore.

Anti-dengue teams had carried out activities at 1,144 hotspots in a day while three FIRs had been gotregistered against owners of commercial points over the presence of dengue larvae, he added.