Dengue larva found, two scrap dealers held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested two scrap dealers for recovering dengue larvae from their shops near here.

Police said on Thursday that Municipal Corporation teams conducted raids during an anti-dengue surveillance in Khurrianwala police limits and found larvae fromtheir outlets.

They detained two shopkeepers who were handed over to police.