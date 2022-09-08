Dengue Larva Found, Two Scrap Dealers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested two scrap dealers for recovering dengue larvae from their shops near here.
Police said on Thursday that Municipal Corporation teams conducted raids during an anti-dengue surveillance in Khurrianwala police limits and found larvae fromtheir outlets.
They detained two shopkeepers who were handed over to police.