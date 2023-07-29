Dengue larva surveillance conducted in Dara Adam Khel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah led a team from the Department of Health and the Department of Local Government to conduct dengue larva surveillance in various areas of Dara Adam Khel.

According to DC officials, the team diligently inspected all air coolers, drums, and water containers to identify and eliminate potential breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes.

During the surveillance operation, the public was also sensitized about the dengue virus and educated on essential preventive measures to safeguard their communities from the disease.

The awareness campaign aimed to equip residents with the knowledge needed to protect themselves and their families from dengue infection.

By taking these proactive measures, the authorities in Dara Adam Khel demonstrated their commitment to public health and their determination to curb the spread of dengue.