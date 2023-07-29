Open Menu

Dengue Larva Surveillance Conducted In Dara Adam Khel

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Dengue larva surveillance conducted in Dara Adam Khel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah led a team from the Department of Health and the Department of Local Government to conduct dengue larva surveillance in various areas of Dara Adam Khel.

According to DC officials, the team diligently inspected all air coolers, drums, and water containers to identify and eliminate potential breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes.

During the surveillance operation, the public was also sensitized about the dengue virus and educated on essential preventive measures to safeguard their communities from the disease.

The awareness campaign aimed to equip residents with the knowledge needed to protect themselves and their families from dengue infection.

By taking these proactive measures, the authorities in Dara Adam Khel demonstrated their commitment to public health and their determination to curb the spread of dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Kohat All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

48 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

53 minutes ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

53 minutes ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

53 minutes ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

53 minutes ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

53 minutes ago
Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

1 hour ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

1 hour ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

1 hour ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

1 hour ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers cond ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences to UAE President over ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan