Dengue larva surveillance conducted in Kohat

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Dr Azmatullah with a team from the health department and the department of local government conducted dengue larva surveillance in various areas of Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Dr Azmatullah with a team from the health department and the department of local government conducted dengue larva surveillance in various areas of Kohat.

According to DC officials, the team inspected all air coolers, drums, and water containers to identify and eliminate potential breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes.

During the surveillance operation, the public was also sensitized about the dengue virus and educated on essential preventive measures to safeguard their communities from the disease.

The awareness campaign aimed to equip residents with the knowledge needed to protect themselves and their families from dengue infection.

By taking these proactive measures, the authorities in Dara Adam Khel demonstrated their commitment to public health and their determination to curb the spread of dengue.