Dengue Larvae Case Proclaimed Offender Nabbed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Bani Police on Tuesday claimed to had arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in the case of recovery of dengue larvae.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Bani Police had registered the case regarding the recovery of dengue larvae last year, and the accused Umair involved in the case had been on the run.
A Bani Police team on a tip-off about the presence of the accused, conducted a raid and managed to nab him.
