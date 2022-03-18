Dengue larvae destroyed at 94 places

The anti-dengue squad, under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), conducted surveillance at 384,901 indoor and 98,743 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue squad, under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), conducted surveillance at 384,901 indoor and 98,743 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

According to the the P&SHD report on Friday, the squad eliminated dengue larvae at 94 places across the province.

One new case of dengue fever was reported in Punjab; however, overall the situation of dengue was under control in the province. A total of 31 cases of dengue have been reported so far during the current year while two persons are under treatment.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.