Dengue larvae detected at 19 places in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Focal person for dengue control Dr Tariq Hassan on Monday disclosed that dengue larvae had been detected at 19 places in the district.

Talking to APP, he said that all 19 places had been sprayed to eliminate the presence of dengue virus while strict monitoring was also under way.

He said that total 501 vector surveillance teams had been performing duties in the area to eliminte larvae. The anti-dengue brigades were also vigilant to handle the situation, adding that no case of dengue fever had been reported in the area so far.

More than 350 suspected patients visited the public sector hospitals while no symptoms of dengue virus could be detected in them. Dengue counters had also been established at all hospitals, he said and added that higher dependency unit (HDU) had also been established here for in time treatment of the patients.

Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Silwat Saeed had also issued directions to the quarters concerned for implementation of the standards operating procedures (SOPs).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Suleman Zahid urged people to avoid storage of water openly and also asked for covering open water reservoirs to upcoming dengue mosquito threat.

According to experts, current year's monsoon season was supportive for the dengue larva breeding, he said. The dengue larvae become mosquito after four years period and current season was the year of its growth while it can also create threat among masses any time, he added.