Dengue Larvae Detected At 6,554 Sites In Rawalpindi District

During the indoor and outdoor surveillance, dengue larvae has detected at 6,554 sites in the district from October 13 to 27

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :During the indoor and outdoor surveillance, dengue larvae has detected at 6,554 sites in the district from October 13 to 27.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Dr Faiza Kanwal said during indoor surveillance, the 1,321 teams checked 494,006 houses in the areas of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment boards, Rawal Town, Potohar Town, Kallar Syeda, Kotli Sattian, Kahutta, Murree, Gujar Khan and Taxila.

The CEO informed that 436 teams detected larvae at 231 sites during outdoor surveillance while checking 162,094 district areas.

She said required case response activities were carried out there and urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

She said indoor and outdoor surveillance to check the occurrence of dengue spread was underway and advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone could not check the spread of dengue larvae.

