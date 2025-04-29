Dengue Larvae Detected In City Park
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Special teams of health department Punjab detected dengue larvae in a park here on Tuesday.
Official sources from health department said that special teams were constituted to collect water
samples from different parts of Bahawalpur city to analysis, which detected dengue larvae from
a water sample collected from Ladies Park of Saraiki Chowk.
They said that water samples were collected from around all parks located in the city where
clean water was supplied to plants and greenery.
The health department had sent a report to the Commissioner Bahawalpur division in this regard.
Recent Stories
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails lawyers' role in national development7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Czech Republic explore cooperation in public procurement7 minutes ago
-
UN hands over restored bridges to strengthen community resilience in Swat7 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers call for national unity to deliver 'a resolute response to India'7 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf pays tribute to late Maulana Qari Baqi7 minutes ago
-
Senate body focuses on MRI availability at FGPC Islamabad7 minutes ago
-
Japanese delegation visits SAU to strengthen collaboration in sustainable farming and farmer capacit ..7 minutes ago
-
Dengue larvae detected in city park7 minutes ago
-
Bibi Pakdaman Urs to begin from May 117 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in road accident17 minutes ago
-
MPA concerned over poor sanitation17 minutes ago