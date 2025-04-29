Open Menu

Dengue Larvae Detected In City Park

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Dengue larvae detected in city park

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Special teams of health department Punjab detected dengue larvae in a park here on Tuesday.

Official sources from health department said that special teams were constituted to collect water

samples from different parts of Bahawalpur city to analysis, which detected dengue larvae from

a water sample collected from Ladies Park of Saraiki Chowk.

They said that water samples were collected from around all parks located in the city where

clean water was supplied to plants and greenery.

The health department had sent a report to the Commissioner Bahawalpur division in this regard.

