Dengue Larvae Found: 7 Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Dengue larvae found: 7 booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The teams of health department got registered cases against seven people at concerned police stations when dengue larvae was detected in their premises.

Talking to APP on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said that health teams conducted dengue larvae surveillance in the district on daily basis.

He said that the anti-dengue field teams found dengue larvae at seven various places including water tank of a workshop in the city and sealed the said premises.

He strictly directed the shopkeepers to ensure cleanliness otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

