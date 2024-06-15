Open Menu

Dengue Larvae Found At 650 Locations In ICT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Dengue larvae found at 650 locations in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a weekly dengue review meeting in which officials briefed the DC about the detection of dengue larvae at 650 different places in ICT.

DC issued specific directives to the ACs asking them to initiate punitive action against all commercial establishments where positive dengue larvae have been found, in this regard owners of nurseries, under-construction buildings and hotels.

An FIR has already been registered against him.

In the coming weeks, this operation will be extended to factories, tire shops and private schools.

DC urged citizens to actively participate in dengue prevention efforts by maintaining cleanliness and preventing water accumulation in their premises, including homes, shops, businesses, and official buildings.

"Community involvement is crucial in our fight against dengue. Everyone must ensure that their surroundings are free from stagnant water," he said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Water FIR All From

Recent Stories

Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

11 minutes ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

18 minutes ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

18 minutes ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

18 minutes ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

18 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

30 minutes ago
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

28 minutes ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to c ..

Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day

28 minutes ago
 Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

38 minutes ago
 Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under sh ..

Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war

38 minutes ago
 FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutam ..

FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan