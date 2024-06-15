Dengue Larvae Found At 650 Locations In ICT
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a weekly dengue review meeting in which officials briefed the DC about the detection of dengue larvae at 650 different places in ICT.
DC issued specific directives to the ACs asking them to initiate punitive action against all commercial establishments where positive dengue larvae have been found, in this regard owners of nurseries, under-construction buildings and hotels.
An FIR has already been registered against him.
In the coming weeks, this operation will be extended to factories, tire shops and private schools.
DC urged citizens to actively participate in dengue prevention efforts by maintaining cleanliness and preventing water accumulation in their premises, including homes, shops, businesses, and official buildings.
"Community involvement is crucial in our fight against dengue. Everyone must ensure that their surroundings are free from stagnant water," he said.
