Dengue Larvae Found At 8,064 Sites In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The District Health Authority has detected larvae at 8,064 sites during anti-dengue surveillance from January 1, 2024 to date.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood told APP that 999 teams including 788 indoor teams and 211 outdoor teams were carrying out the surveillance in the district to control the breeding of larvae.

Giving details of the detection of dengue larvae, the health officer said that during indoor surveillance the teams detected larvae at 6,735 homes while larvae were found at 1,361 sites during outdoor surveillance.

He said that the required activity was also done and urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water as they are the leading cause of larvae breeding.

Dr Sajjad said the government was making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue larvae, however, no campaign could be substantiated without the active participation of the people.

