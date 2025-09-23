Open Menu

Dengue Larvae Found During Hassan Abdal Inspection; Legal Action Initiated

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 11:40 AM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The dengue larvae have been discovered at several sites in Hassan Abdal during an inspection led by Assistant Commissioner and Administrator, Aqsa Imtiaz along with Deputy District Health Officer ,Dr Babar Hayat. Immediate legal action was taken against the responsible.

The inspection covered residential areas, graveyards, marriage halls, junkyards, and block factories, where anti-dengue surveillance teams were also monitored.

The AC stressed that all potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes, especially sites with stagnant water, must be eliminated without delay.

Ms Imtiaz warned that dengue posed a serious threat to public health, urging citizens to maintain strict cleanliness at homes, rooftops, and courtyards, keep water tanks covered, and avoid storing water in open utensils.

She further advised parents and teachers to ensure children wear full-sleeved clothing to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

She said the government was utilizing all available resources to combat the spread of dengue, but the success of the campaign largely depended on the cooperation of the public.

