Dengue larvae found in 561 houses in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Dengue larvae were detected from 561 houses in Rawalpindi areas during indoor surveillance of 265,452 homes from April 12 to 20.

This was said by the Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Marzia Saleem while chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at her office.

The ADC said that the 133 teams checked 265,452 houses during indoor surveillance, and larvae were found in 561 homes.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Dr Faiza Kanwal briefed the meeting that one dengue case was reported this year.

She urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

Dr Faiza said that indoor and outdoor surveillance to check the occurrence of dengue spread was underway as present rains have increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled urgently.

The ADC directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Similarly, she advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.