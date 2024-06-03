Open Menu

Dengue Larvae Found In 600 Spots Across ICT In Week

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon Monday chaired a high-level meeting regarding dengue measures in the Federal capital, during which officials reported finding dengue larvae at 600 locations across the city in just one week.

The DC emphasized that controlling the spread of dengue required active participation from residents, said the ICT Administration's Spokesman.

The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing initiatives and campaigns aimed at eradicating the larvae.

Despite these efforts, one case of dengue was reported in the city last week.

The deputy commissioner stressed the importance of community involvement in keeping homes and surroundings clean to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

The health department also urged all citizens to play their part in this public health effort.

The district administration is taking various measures, but they highlighted that these steps would only be effective with the support and cooperation of the public.

