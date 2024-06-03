Dengue Larvae Found In 600 Spots Across ICT In Week
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon Monday chaired a high-level meeting regarding dengue measures in the Federal capital, during which officials reported finding dengue larvae at 600 locations across the city in just one week.
The DC emphasized that controlling the spread of dengue required active participation from residents, said the ICT Administration's Spokesman.
The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing initiatives and campaigns aimed at eradicating the larvae.
Despite these efforts, one case of dengue was reported in the city last week.
The deputy commissioner stressed the importance of community involvement in keeping homes and surroundings clean to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.
The health department also urged all citizens to play their part in this public health effort.
The district administration is taking various measures, but they highlighted that these steps would only be effective with the support and cooperation of the public.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five-day anti-polio drive launched in Bajaur2 minutes ago
-
Over 906,011 children to be immunized during anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
Team visits several villages, verified housing schemes2 minutes ago
-
Muhafiz police squad apprehend two suspects2 minutes ago
-
Parents contemplate on sending kids to summer camps or not in scorching heat32 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio vaccination drive launched32 minutes ago
-
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, and PhD Weekend Programs42 minutes ago
-
Sham-e-Qawwali held at Alhamra42 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt to set up Sahulat Centres for farmers1 hour ago
-
Edu ministry, Taleemabad transform a neglected school in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Sheikhupura cracks down on price violators1 hour ago