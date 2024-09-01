Open Menu

Dengue Larvae Found On 1,792 Locations In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Dengue larvae found on 1,792 locations in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) At least 1,792 locations were detected with dengue larvae in city during the last 24 hours, health sources told APP on Sunday.

Case were registered against 96 people over violation of dengue prevention standard operating procedures, added the sources.

The Lahore district administration has intensified anti-dengue operations. DC Lahore Syed Musa Reza said that 51,615 hotspots were checked, while dengue surveillance teams checked 5,137,665 containers.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected the work of dengue teams in union council 120-A block, and dengue larvae were found at two houses, which were destroyed with spray.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Dengue Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

20 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

20 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

23 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

23 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

24 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan