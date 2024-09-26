Open Menu

Dengue Larvae Recovered At 2,498 Sites, 152 Cases Registered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dengue larvae recovered at 2,498 sites, 152 cases registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The fight against dengue in the city is intensifying with authorities conducting thorough

inspections across the city and over the past 24 hours, inspections were carried

out at 52,627 locations, resulting in the discovery of dengue larvae at 2,498 sites.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza announced that strict actions would be taken on negligence

related to the dengue campaign.

In light of ongoing challenges, 152 cases have been registered

for violations of dengue SOPs.

The dengue surveillance teams inspected a staggering 525,351 containers to ensure the elimination

of both indoor and outdoor larvae. In addition to eradication efforts, public awareness campaigns are

underway to educate residents about dengue prevention.

DC Raza urged citizens to actively participate in the elimination of dengue larvae and to adopt precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Dengue

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

22 minutes ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

51 minutes ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

1 hour ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

3 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

3 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

3 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

8 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan