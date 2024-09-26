Dengue larvae recovered at 2,498 sites, 152 cases registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The fight against dengue in the city is intensifying with authorities conducting thorough

inspections across the city and over the past 24 hours, inspections were carried

out at 52,627 locations, resulting in the discovery of dengue larvae at 2,498 sites.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza announced that strict actions would be taken on negligence

related to the dengue campaign.

In light of ongoing challenges, 152 cases have been registered

for violations of dengue SOPs.

The dengue surveillance teams inspected a staggering 525,351 containers to ensure the elimination

of both indoor and outdoor larvae. In addition to eradication efforts, public awareness campaigns are

underway to educate residents about dengue prevention.

DC Raza urged citizens to actively participate in the elimination of dengue larvae and to adopt precautionary measures.