Dengue Larvae Recovered At 2,498 Sites, 152 Cases Registered
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The fight against dengue in the city is intensifying with authorities conducting thorough
inspections across the city and over the past 24 hours, inspections were carried
out at 52,627 locations, resulting in the discovery of dengue larvae at 2,498 sites.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza announced that strict actions would be taken on negligence
related to the dengue campaign.
In light of ongoing challenges, 152 cases have been registered
for violations of dengue SOPs.
The dengue surveillance teams inspected a staggering 525,351 containers to ensure the elimination
of both indoor and outdoor larvae. In addition to eradication efforts, public awareness campaigns are
underway to educate residents about dengue prevention.
DC Raza urged citizens to actively participate in the elimination of dengue larvae and to adopt precautionary measures.
