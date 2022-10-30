Dengue measures: 8 teachers suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Eight teachers were suspended and warning letters were issued to 12 others on the charge of non-adoption of anti-dengue measures.

According to a spokesman for the education Department, the monitoring teams checked anti-dengue measures in different government schools and found that various teachers had not adopted the anti-dengue measures. Therefore, eight of those were suspended and warning was issued others.