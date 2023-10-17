Open Menu

Dengue Measures Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Dengue measures reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-dengue was held on

Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Asad Aslam and other officers of concerned departments

participated in it.

The deputy commissioner ordered to increase surveillance and directed officials to monitor

performance of anti-dengue teams.

In the meeting, the CEO health authority gave a briefing about surveillance and cases were got registered

against violators in the district so far.

Recent Stories

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air ..

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air taxi service across UAE

27 minutes ago
 government should ensure the price of cotton to at ..

Government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

1 hour ago
 KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

1 hour ago
 GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

15 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

15 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

15 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan