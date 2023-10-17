Dengue Measures Reviewed
Published October 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-dengue was held on
Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali.
Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Asad Aslam and other officers of concerned departments
participated in it.
The deputy commissioner ordered to increase surveillance and directed officials to monitor
performance of anti-dengue teams.
In the meeting, the CEO health authority gave a briefing about surveillance and cases were got registered
against violators in the district so far.