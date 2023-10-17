Dengue measures reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-dengue was held on

Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Asad Aslam and other officers of concerned departments

participated in it.

The deputy commissioner ordered to increase surveillance and directed officials to monitor

performance of anti-dengue teams.

In the meeting, the CEO health authority gave a briefing about surveillance and cases were got registered

against violators in the district so far.