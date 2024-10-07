Open Menu

Dengue On Prowl In KP As 75 More Cases Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday reported a consecutive surge in dengue virus attacks on humans as 75 new cases of dengue fever were reported from across the province during the last 24 hours.

A report of the Health Department said with 75 more cases reported, the number of active cases of dengue fever has reached 591 in the province. So far it said a total of 1447 cases have been reported in the province with the provincial metropolis mostly affected.

A total of 881 dengue patients have recovered, the report said, adding that 64 patients were under treatment at various provincial hospitals.

The provincial metropolis remained the top affected with a total of 501 dengue cases, followed by Abbottabad with 148 and district Mansehra with 124, Hangu with 116, and Nowshera 113 cases.

In other districts, Charsadda reported 62 dengue cases while Kohat 42, Haripur 40, Bannu 25, Mardan 54, Bajaur 22, Swabi 22 and in Lower Kohistan 77 were tested positive.

The report added that during the current years two deaths were reported from dengue fever adding both the victims belonged to Nowshera district.

APP/vak

