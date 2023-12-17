Dengue on the wane in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The number of dengue cases is decreasing in Punjab as only 18 new cases were reported in on Sunday.

The latest Health Department data reveals a total of 15,047 confirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

However, the battle against the fever persists with Lahore leading the unfortunate tally at 6,948 cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 2,654, Gujranwala with 1,584, Multan with 1,444 and Faisalabad with 912 cases. Lahore, with an additional 10 cases, continues to grapple with the fever, Gujranwala with 2, Multan with 1 and Faisalabad with 9 new cases.

Meanwhile, Sheikhupura, Okara and Narowal each reported 1 case each of dengue within 24 hours.

Currently, 32 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 16 of them in Lahore district hospitals. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan urged people to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that are working tirelessly to combat it.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033.