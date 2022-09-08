Dengue & other disease rises among flood affectees

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The recent flood has not only destroyed a large number of houses but also caused loss to the people in terms of cattle and crops.

After destruction of the houses, most of the families were living on roads while various have been accommodated at flood relief camps set up by the district administrations and social welfare organizations across the northern Sindh.

The people of flood hit areas were in dire need of mosquito nets, tents and pure drinking water in order to protect themselves and their families from dengue, malaria and other diseases which were rising day by day as the people were spending their nights at roadsides.

It is worth mentioning here that the people of flood hit areas were under threat of different diseases despite the fact that the government and non government organizations have already established several free medical camps for the people. However, the people were in dire need of preventive measures to protect themselves and their families from the diseases rising day by day in flood hit areas specially Sukkur and Khairpur districts.

Keeping in view the expected threat of dengue and malaria, the people of flood hit areas must be given mosquito kits, tents and dengue protective nets.