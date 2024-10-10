Open Menu

Dengue Outbreak, 111 New Cases With 70 More Admitted In Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Dengue outbreak, 111 new cases with 70 more admitted in hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) As many as 70 more patients have been admitted in various allied hospitals during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi after 111 patients were diagnosed with positive dengue symptoms.

According to the details released by District Health Authority on Thursday, 338 patients are under treatment in hospitals.

Since January this year 2393 patients have been reported as dengue patients. The report shows 47 patients belonging to Peri Urban areas of Pothohar Town where as 26 people were diagnosed with dengue syndrome from Rawalpindi Cantt board areas. 9 dengue patients were reported to Chaklala Cantonment area. Collectively both the Cantt areas reported a total of 35 patients.

