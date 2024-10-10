Dengue Outbreak, 111 New Cases With 70 More Admitted In Hospitals
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) As many as 70 more patients have been admitted in various allied hospitals during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi after 111 patients were diagnosed with positive dengue symptoms.
According to the details released by District Health Authority on Thursday, 338 patients are under treatment in hospitals.
Since January this year 2393 patients have been reported as dengue patients. The report shows 47 patients belonging to Peri Urban areas of Pothohar Town where as 26 people were diagnosed with dengue syndrome from Rawalpindi Cantt board areas. 9 dengue patients were reported to Chaklala Cantonment area. Collectively both the Cantt areas reported a total of 35 patients.
Recent Stories
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Director PBM South Punjab visits District office, reviews projects8 minutes ago
-
Excise dept brings vehicle registration, essential services to Trail 38 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief approves Central Executive Committee for next five years18 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 motorcycles18 minutes ago
-
Conference held on climate change18 minutes ago
-
Criminals held, bikes recovered28 minutes ago
-
Two women among five injured in accident38 minutes ago
-
USKT organizes seminar on PCOS38 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews progress on criminal cases38 minutes ago
-
PPP chief condoles death Sikandar Hayat58 minutes ago
-
Police issue challan slips to 7269 PSVs58 minutes ago
-
Tent-pegging contest held under CM’s Awami Agenda58 minutes ago