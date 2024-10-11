Dengue outbreak; 114 new cases with 221 admitted in hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Dengue fever is continuously increasing despite tireless efforts by the health administration in Rawalpindi as 114 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the details released by District Health Authority on Friday 221 patients are under treatment in hospitals. Since January this year 2503 patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever.

The report shows 49 patients belonging to Peri Urban areas of Pothohar Town were reported during the last 24 hours, whereas 28 people were diagnosed with dengue syndrome from Rawalpindi Cantt board areas.

Following Pothohar Town Peri Urban, RCB has also been facing severe dengue attacks. During last 72 hours, 82 patients have been reported from different areas of RCB territory. The dengue situation has put the Cantt administration on alert.

According to RCB sources, fogging and spraying were being conducted regularly in different areas. However, the dengue spread is continuously increasing in the areas particularly the localities nearing rainy drains.