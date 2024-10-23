Open Menu

Dengue Outbreak, 115 New Cases With 219 Admitted In Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) As many as 115 more Dengue patients have been reported during the last 24 hours. The variation continues with up and down numbers on a daily basis.

According to the data released by District Health Authority on Wednesday, 219 patients are under treatment in allied hospitals.

Since January this year 3735 patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever, still less than those were in the year 2023.

The report shows 59 patients belonging to Peri Urban areas of Pothohar Town were reported during the last 24 hours, whereas 19 people were diagnosed with dengue syndrome from RCB areas.

The report shows 8 Dengue fatalities including 1 from Murree district.

The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi has urged the citizens to follow Dengue SOPs by exercising self responsibilities.

