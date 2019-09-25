UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Outbreak Claims Four More Lives In Punjab, Sindh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:48 PM

Dengue outbreak claims four more lives in Punjab, Sindh

Two persons in Rawalpindi and one apiece in Karachi and Khanpur died of dengue fever as the outbreak is on a rapid rise across the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Two persons in Rawalpindi and one apiece in Karachi and Khanpur died of dengue fever as the outbreak is on a rapid rise across the country.Hundreds of patients were admitted to hospitals in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and other cities as the dengue death toll in Punjab reached 16.The number of affected people in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has surged to 4,953.

The outbreak has so far killed 11 persons in Sindh this year.161 more patents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been tested positive for dengue fever and total number of sufferers has risen to over 2900 while the health department has failed to take control of the alarming situation in the country.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities to prepare anti-dengue kits and distribute them in the province.The details suggest that CM Buzdar has instructed to provide the kits in Rawalpindi first and to ensure best medical facilities in the hospitals across Punjab.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Punjab Died Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Khanpur Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mashreq becomes first bank in UAE to launch digita ..

5 minutes ago

UAE provides medicines to hospital in Abyan, Yemen

6 minutes ago

Court sent Maryam to jail on judicial remand

4 minutes ago

Morocco launches referees training on VAR

4 minutes ago

Petroleum Division refutes news about gas crisis i ..

4 minutes ago

Educationists call for effective measures to achie ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.