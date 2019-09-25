Dengue outbreak claims four more lives in Punjab, Sindh

(@imziishan)

Two persons in Rawalpindi and one apiece in Karachi and Khanpur died of dengue fever as the outbreak is on a rapid rise across the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Two persons in Rawalpindi and one apiece in Karachi and Khanpur died of dengue fever as the outbreak is on a rapid rise across the country.Hundreds of patients were admitted to hospitals in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and other cities as the dengue death toll in Punjab reached 16.The number of affected people in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has surged to 4,953.

The outbreak has so far killed 11 persons in Sindh this year.161 more patents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been tested positive for dengue fever and total number of sufferers has risen to over 2900 while the health department has failed to take control of the alarming situation in the country.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities to prepare anti-dengue kits and distribute them in the province.The details suggest that CM Buzdar has instructed to provide the kits in Rawalpindi first and to ensure best medical facilities in the hospitals across Punjab.