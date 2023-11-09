Open Menu

Dengue Outbreak Continues In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Dengue outbreak continues in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Punjab remains gripped by a persistent dengue outbreak, with 211 new cases reported just on Thursday.

According to the latest data from the Health Department, a total of 10,969 confirmed Dengue cases emerged across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

The city of Lahore took the unfortunate lead in this count, recording a staggering 4,785 cases, closely followed by Rawalpindi with 2,426, Multan with 1,087, Faisalabad with 529 and Gujranwala with 1,002 cases.

The situation remains concerning, with Lahore reporting an additional 110 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 12, Multan with 18, Gujranwala with 33, Faisalabad with 11, Narowal with 7, Sheikhupura with 3, and Kasur with 3 Dengue cases.

Meanwhile, Okara, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Lodhran each recorded 2 cases within the same time frame.

Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Jhelum, and Bhakkar each reported a case of dengue within 24 hours.

Presently, 181 Dengue patients were receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 91 of them in Lahore district hospitals.

The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a heartfelt plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a vital preventive measure against dengue fever. He also appealed for cooperation with the health department teams who were tirelessly combating this outbreak.

For those seeking Dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline was available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures were paramount in containing the alarming spread of Dengue in Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Lead Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Jhelum Lodhran Narowal From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

13 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

13 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

13 hours ago
Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

13 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

13 hours ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

13 hours ago
 Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

13 hours ago
 Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

13 hours ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan