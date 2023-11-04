Dengue outbreak continues in Punjab with 190 new cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Dengue fever continues to grip Punjab, with 190 new cases reported on a single Saturday.

According to the latest data from the Health Department reveals that total of 10,052 confirmed Dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

Lahore leads with 4,316 cases, Rawalpindi with 2,339, Multan with 1,012, Faisalabad with 458, and Gujranwala with 859 cases. The situation remains critical as Lahore reports an additional 101 new Dengue cases, Rawalpindi 21, Multan 11, Gujranwala 28, and Faisalabad 12.

Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sargodha, and Toba Tek Singh each recorded 02 new cases in the same time frame. Meanwhile, Sahiwal, Okara, Gujrat, Rahimyar Khan, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Vehari each reported 01 new case of Dengue within 24 hours.

Currently, 160 Dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 92 of them in Lahore district hospitals.

For those in need of Dengue treatment, information, or wanting to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033.